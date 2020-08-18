James R. Coakley, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James R. Coakley, 77, a lifelong resident of East Palestine, passed away August 18, 2020 at his home with family by his side.

James was born September 28, 1942 in East Palestine, son of the late Richard Burson and Gloria J. Foster.

He was a 1960 graduate of East Palestine High School.

He began his career as a Lineman for the City of East Palestine and went on to work for Ohio Edison for a number of years before retiring as a supervisor.

He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

James is survived by his wife of 58 years, Liz (Reesh) Coakley; a son, Tim R. Coakley of Negley; daughter, Kim (Daniel) Zettle of Oahu, Hawaii; three grandchildren, Michael and Mikalyn Coakley and Zachary Zettle; a great-grandson, Jameson Dilworth, as well as a sister, Lori (Frank) Dicsko of Columbiana.

He is preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Gloria and Donald Coakley.

No services will be observed at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Ohio Living Hospice for the compassionate care they showed to James.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.

www.linsley-royal.com

More stories from WKBN.com: