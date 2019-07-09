James R. Campbell, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James R. Campbell, 93, passed away peacefully Monday morning, July 8, 2019, at Hospice House.

James was born June 23, 1926, in Youngstown, a son of Harry and Bessie Prebble Campbell and spent nearly his entire life in this area.

Mr. Campbell enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1943 and proudly served for two-and-a-half years during World War II. He served in the 70th Infantry Division, 275th Infantry Regiment, Company F and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. He was awarded a Bronze Star for Combat Operations against the enemy in the Ardiennes Forest and also received two Battle Stars. After his honorable discharge from the Army in 1946, James enlisted again more than four years later, near the end of 1950, this time with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged from the Air Force in August of 1953.

A printer by trade, Mr. Campbell worked for H.O. Zimmer in Youngstown, for Lowery Litho, also in Youngstown and for Albee Homes in Niles. He was also a self-employed printer for many years. After retiring from the printing industry, he worked as a maintenance man at the Mahoning County Annex for ten years.

James was a member of American Legion Howland Post No. 700 and of Trumbull County Voiture Locale 1182, Le Societe 40 & 8.

He enjoyed spending winters in Florida and liked bowling, camping and dancing. He was affectionately known to his family and friends as a “jack-of-all-trades” for his extraordinary design and building skills and he enjoyed computerized painting and Sunday visits to local wineries. Above all, James loved his family, who were the first and foremost priority in his life.

His beloved wife of nearly 58 years, Sally Williams Campbell, whom he married April 19, 1947, passed away April 8, 2005.

Mr. Campbell leaves his son, James W. (Christina) Campbell of Howland; his daughter, Linda (Dan) Mook, with whom he made his home; a granddaughter, Sarah Mook of Austintown; a sister, Sally Boyer of Youngstown and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his wife, brothers and sisters, Ginnett Cummings, Howard Campbell, U.S. Air Force veteran, Helen Conti, Lewis Campbell, U.S. Army veteran, Frank Campbell, U.S. Army veteran, Gene Campbell and Butch Campbell, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, Thursday, July 11, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at Noon.

Committal services with full military honors will follow the funeral home services, and will take place at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown, where James will be laid to rest next to his wife.

James’s family requests that donations may be made in his name to American Legion Howland Post No. 700, P.O. Box 8735, Warren, OH 44484.