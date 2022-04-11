BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Paul Vaught, 84, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 1, 2022 at home in Boardman, Ohio.



James was born in 1938 in Parkersburg, West Virginia to parents, Charles Vaught and Beatrice Johnson.

He joined the United States Navy in 1955 but was shortly honorably discharged due to an unknown medical condition.

He married his love of his life, Wilma VanDyke in 1963.

James was a family man who worked hard to provide for his family. He worked as a truck driver for many years for Shepard and Morse Lumber Co. Once the business closed, he began working at Lien Chemical Company. He semi-retired but continued to work all the way up to the age 80.

James loved wrestling and old country western movies. One thing he will forever be known for is his Tarzan yell.

James is survived by three daughters, Anna Joerdnt (William), Wanda Vaught and Cynthia Vaught. He leaves seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.

All his siblings have gone on to be with the Lord and his wife, Wilma, died in 2003. We want to extend our sincere thanks to his caregiver, Jennifer Kellish.

At this time, no calling hours or services are scheduled. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers James wanted donation made instead to Trinity Fellowship Church, 4749 South Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512 and donated in his and his wife’s honor, James and Wilma Vaught.

They both attended Trinity Fellowship with their daughter Wanda until his wife passed away in 2003. His faith remained strong and we know he is now at peace with the Lord and beside his love of his life.



