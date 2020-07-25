James Paul Riley, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James Paul Riley, 93, of 232 Fredonia Rd., Greenville, passed away at 11:50 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community in Greenville, Pennsylvania.



He was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on February 1, 1927 to the late William Lynn and Mabel Elizabeth (Metzler) Riley.



Paul served in the US Army and was stationed in Germany and France during WWII.

He worked as a coil winder for Westinghouse and operated a nursery from his home, selling vegetables and flowers.



He attended First Church of God in Greenville where he was active at various events.



Paul enjoyed hunting and fishing and was known for his famous fruitcakes at Christmas time. He was very devoted to his family and especially enjoyed the Alaskan Cruise he took with his daughters.



He was married to his beloved wife Rose Mary (Boylan) Riley on December 18, 1948 and she preceded him in death on June 21, 2008.



Paul is survived by: four daughters, Joyce King and her husband, Butch, of Clarks Mills, Susan Davis and her husband, Randy, of Titusville, Debra Rodemoyer and her husband, Denny, of Greenville and Kathleen Aranyos and her husband, Paul, of Erie, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren, Mark King and his wife, Rachel, and their children, Tyler and Braden, of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania, Jennifer Gongaware and her husband, Chad, and their children, Emily and Addison, of Greenville, Bradley Rimer and his wife, Marcia, of Meadville, Sara Smith and her life partner, Patrick Sekely, of Sandy Lake, Tracey Sharp and her husband, Sean, and their son, Connor, of Greenville, Elaine Aretz and her husband, Patrick, and their children, Avery, Nolan, Reagan, and Kellen, of Greenville, and twins Dr. Jason Rodemoyer of Pittsburgh and Mathew Rodemoyer of Greenville; three step grandchildren, Matthew Davis and his wife, Haley,and their daughter, Maggie, of Pittsburgh, Jefferson Davis of Titusville, and Katie Davis and her daughter, Eliza, of Pittsburgh.



In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by: five sisters, Mary Ellen Riley, Ethel Cadman, Dorothy Breauchy, Ruth Hause and Lois Shafer; a brother, Dean L. Riley and his dog, Toby.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services will be private, and the funeral will be live streamed on Monday, July 27 at 2:00 p.m. You can view by going to Mr. Riley’s obituary on the funeral home’s website.



Burial (with committal prayers) will be held at Hadley Cemetery, with Military Honors provided by the Greenville VFW Honor Guard.



Memorial contributions can be made to: St Paul’s Memorial Fund, 339 East Jamestown Rd., Greenville, PA, 16125 or, First Church of God, 192 Vernon Rd., Greenville, PA, 16125. Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.



Arrangements are under the direction of: OSBORNE-WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 73-75 Columbia Ave. Greenville, PA 16125

