James P. Unger, Adamsville, PA

ADAMSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James P. Unger, age 84, of Main Street, Adamsville passed away Friday, morning February 21, 2020 in his residence.

He was born in Meadville on June 5, 1935, a son of Fred and Margaret (Perry) Unger.

He was a 1954 graduate of Conneaut Lake High School and served his country in the United States Air Force.

On December 4, 1957 Jim married the former Mary K. Andrews, she passed away December 18, 2007.

He was a carpenter for 25 years and a township supervisor for West Fallowfield Township for 35 years.

He was a member of Adamsville Presbyterian Church and Hartstown V.F.D.

He enjoyed golfing, telling jokes, his dog Angel, spending time with family and truly enjoyed dinners with his son.

He is survived by two sons, Phillip Unger and his wife, Lucy, of Conneaut Lake, James Andrews and his wife ,Lorraine, of Adamsville; a brother, Neil Unger and his wife, Karen, of Conneaut Lake; eight grandchildren, Angie, Stephanie, Shannon, Mary Ellen, Jamie, Theresa, Amy and Barb; 20 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Scott Unger; a brother, Dick Unger and a sister, Carol Hall.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown, PA.

A funeral service will be held on Tueday, February 25, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Harry Johns, officiating, and Pastor of Adamsville Presbyterian Church.

Jamestown Veteran’s Honor Guard #5424 will render military honors at the conclusion of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Crawford County, 766 Liberty Street, Meadville, PA 16335.