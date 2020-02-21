James P. Alexander, Jr., Jamestown, PA

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James P. Alexander, Jr., age 49, of Main Street, Jamestown, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday morning, February 19, 2020 in the emergency room of Butler Health System.

He was born in Greenville on March 7, 1970 to James P. Alexander, Sr. and Barbara J. (Johnson) Alexander.

Jim was a 1988 graduate of Greenville High School and had served in the U.S. Army Reserves.

He was currently employed by Star Flite Systems, Inc., Connoquenessing, Pennsylvania.

Jim enjoyed tinkering with cars, especially his 1976 Trans Am and he loved his dogs.

He is survived by his mother of Grove City; his son, James P. Alexander III and his wife, Witnie, of Colorado Springs, Colorado and two brothers, Ray W. Alexander of Virginia and Michael S. Alexander and his wife, Dawn, of Hermitage.

He was preceded in death by his father and maternal grandmother, Helen Johnson.

Cremation was chosen and services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Inurnment will be in St. Michael Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.