James Norman "Jim" Johnson Obituary

Youngstown, Ohio - August 6, 2018

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - There will be a funeral service on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, with Reverend Elizabeth Pass officiating for James Norman “Jim” Johnson, 76, of Youngstown, who passed away peacefully early Monday morning, August 6, 2018 after an extended illness.

Jim will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his humbleness and generosity.

He was born on June 22, 1942 in Youngstown, the son of Edgar Leroy and Mary Helen O’Brien Johnson and was a lifelong area resident.

Jim graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School and then attended Bowling Green State University studying engineering.

He went on to build two different companies where he patented several different Microfinishing Machines. He later sold and retired from Grinding Equipment and Machinery.

Jim loved spending time in Florida and on Lake Erie. He was fascinated by history; especially traveling the countryside in Ireland. He enjoyed boating, fishing, flying, cooking and any project that he could do with his hands.

Jim leaves to cherish his precious memories his children, James O’Brien and Shannon Beth (Bryon) Walton; six grandchildren, Phillip (Kasey), Isaac, Lauren, Allyson, Abigail and Marian and a brother, Raymond Charles (Jerry) Johnson, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Raymond Johnson.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday morning, August 11, 2018 from 10:00 - 10:50 a.m. (funeral at 11:00 a.m.) all at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman (new location).

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made in Jim’s name to The Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, 962 Martin Luther King Blvd., Youngstown, Ohio 44510.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to Jim’s family.

