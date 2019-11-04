James Miller Welsh, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James M. Welsh, 66, passed away in Austintown Sunday morning, November 3, 2019 at 8:15 a.m.

Born July 7, 1953 in Youngstown, he was a son of the late Raymond and Nellie M. (Pitts) Welsh.

He worked as a crane operator for General Extrusions.

A 1976 graduate of South High School, he was a member of Pilgrim Holiness Church in Lisbon where enjoyed volunteering and helping people. Jim also enjoyed television; especially the news and his favorite sit-com, “Home Improvement.” When he was young, he liked to go boating.

Survivors include his wife, Pamela J. (Cupples) Welsh whom he married May 9, 1987; a brother, Ronald Welsh and a sister-in-law, Diane Cupples of Youngstown.

Two sisters, Arlene and Donna are deceased.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 11 at the Weber Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Jones officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Monday, November 11 at the funeral home, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will be at Lisbon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to defray expenses.