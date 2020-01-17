James Michael Kralic, Beaver Falls, PA

BEAVER FALLS, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” Michael Kralic, 70, of Mesa, Arizona formerly of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania passed away unexpectedly, on Monday, January 13, 2020, at his residence.

He was the son of the late Michael and Helen (Molder) Kralic and was born November 8, 1949 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania.

He was a graduate of Riverside High School and a U.S. Army Veteran.

He was retired from Arizona State University.

He enjoyed the outdoors, especially golfing and cycling.

He is survived by a sister, Shirley (Ron) Sabatino of New Brighton, Pennsylvania; nephews, Jeff Sabatino of New Brighton, Ron (Criss) Sabatino of Ellwood City and Ian (Pam) Sabatino of Greenville, South Carolina; also, Aaliyah, Jimmy and Marissa; three aunts and many cousins.

We love you and will dearly miss you. Grief is just love with no place to go.

Arrangements handled by Turner Funeral Home.

