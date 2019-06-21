James Martin Schuller Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Martin Schuller was born into eternal life on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio, after a long illness.

Jim was born and raised in Youngstown, Ohio, a graduate of The Rayen High School and worked as a service associate for various companies in Youngstown and Columbus.

While in Youngstown he was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

As a life-long Catholic, he received his sacraments and attended St. Edward Parish and later was a member of St. Paul’s, Westerville.

Jim loved his family, enjoyed vacations with them and friends, fishing, playing golf, cards and traveling.

His surviving family includes sister, Nancy (Dr. Ignacio) Luna; brother, John (Charlene) Schuller; nephews, Michael Luna and Jason (Robyn) Schuller; niece, Beth Ann (Greg) Szczepaniak; several cousins and friends, all who will sadly miss him.

Jim was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harry and Mae Garde, George and Maria Schuller; parents, Rosalie and George Schuller and several aunts and uncles.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 28 at Fox Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian burial 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 29, St. Edward Church, 240 Tod Lane, Youngstown with visitation 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. prior to Mass.

Family requests in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local charity or Hospice in Jim’s memory.

Edward J. Fox and Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, has been entrusted with final arrangements. Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.

