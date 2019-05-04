James M. Yellech Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James M. Yallech, 88, passed away Friday afternoon, May 3, 2019.

James was born on February 18, 1931, in Bessemer, Pennsylvania, a son of Nicholas James and Amelia Ribarich Yallech. He came to this area as a child.

Jim was a Navy veteran of the Korean War, serving as a hurricane hunter.

He was an iron worker with the Local 207.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and going on vacation.

James married the former, Gail H. Luther on November 17, 1956.

Besides his wife of Boardman, he leaves three sons, James J. Yallech of Boardman, Robert (Anne) Yallech of Poland and Todd Yallech of Boardman; one sister, Doris Swansiger of Arizona; three grandchildren, Dylan, Jansen and Nicholas and one great-grandson, Ezra.

James was preceded in death by his parents.

As per James wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Funeral arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Homes.