James M. Huston, Negley, Ohio

NEGLEY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James M. Huston, 48, a lifelong resident of Negley, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at his home, unexpectedly, of natural causes.

He was born September 19, 1971 in Salem, son of James H. and Kay Hill Huston.

Jim was a 1989 graduate of Beaver Local High School and the Columbiana County Joint Vocational School. After graduation, Jim attended YSU.

He retired in 2010 from Carpenters Local Union #171.

When not working, he loved farming the land his family has been on since 1842. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved tractors and his dog, Case-IH.

Jim is survived by his wife of 31 years, Bobbie Pethtel Huston, whom he married February 4, 1989; one son, Jacob (Kennedy) Huston of Negley; two daughters, Josalyn (Shaun) Crookston of Negley and Rylie Huston of Negley; four grandchildren, Paetyn, Zoey, Addison and Braelyn; parents, James and Kay Huston of Negley; sisters, Danna (Kevin) Frazier, Lorie (Dave) McCoy and Lynn (Dave) Mays; mother-in-law, Joyce Pethtel; brother-in-law, Jeff Langdon and many, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Colton Huston; grandparents, Bert and Pauline Huston and Joe and Dorothy Hill as well as his father-in-law, David Pethtel, Sr.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the funeral home, with Tim Postel and Bill Pancake officiating.