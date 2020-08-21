James L. Trautman, Delta, Colorado

DELTA, Colorado (MyValleyTributes) – Delta resident, James L. (Jim) Trautman passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at his home in Delta, Colorado. He was 92 years old.



A visitation will be held 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta, Colorado.

A funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m., Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta, Colorado.

Burial will take place following the service at Mesa View Cemetery.



James Loy Trautman was born June 29, 1928 in Robison, Illinois to Clarence Loy and Velma Marie (Harkness) Trautman.

He spent his childhood and attended schools in Findlay, Ohio, graduating from Findlay High School with the class of 1946.



On June 10, 1946 Jim married Lois Arlene Morger in Findlay, Ohio. To this union three children were born. The couple had the honor of celebrating their 74th wedding anniversary this past June.



Jim joined the Ohio National Guard in May 1947 until April 1949 where he proudly served with the 148th Infantry Company F.

Jim belonged to the Fort Amanda Masonic Lodge #706 in Lima, Ohio for 64 years where he was a Master Mason; Jim also was a part of the Blue Lodge and the Scottish Rite.

He and Arlene belonged and were presidents in just about every square-dancing club in Ohio. Jim enjoyed fixing just about anything, fishing and as a young man he loved to roller skate and swim.



Jim is survived by his wife of 74 years, L. Arlene Trautman; a son, Dana Loy Trautman (Jennifer); a daughter, Carol Trautman and two sisters, Helen Crawford and Kathleen Rumgay (Donald). Jim is further survived by his grandchildren, Stephanie Jackson, Jennifer Study, Kevin King Trautman, Ezra Loy Trautman and Nehemiah Trautman.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Velma; a daughter, Deborah Rudibaugh; brother, Don Trautman; sisters, Delores Gardner and Marylou Eversole and a grandson, Jacob Millison.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.

Sign the online guest registry at www.taylorfuneralservice.com.

More stories from WKBN.com: