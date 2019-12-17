James L. Preston, West Salem Township, PA

WEST SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James L. Preston, 91, formerly of 383 S. Good Hope Rd. in West Salem Twp., passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019, in his residence at The Ridgewood at St. Paul’s.

He was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on July 23, 1928 to the late LeRoy and Adelaide (Kirkner) Preston.

James was a 1946 graduate of the former Penn High School and a member of Zions Reformed United Church of Christ in Greenville. He was a self-employed and lifelong farmer.

He was a member of: the Greenville Elks, Eureka Lodge 290 of F&AM, Mercer County Shrine Club, and the Zem Zem Shriners.

James is survived by his wife, M. Joan (Bollenbacher) Preston. They were married on October 5, 1952. Also surviving are: two sons, Gail Preston of Greenville, and Kevin Preston of Florida; a daughter-in-law, Beth Preston of Greenville; a brother, Glenn Preston and his wife, Sue, of Greenville; five grandchildren, Lindsay Shull and her husband, Brandon, of Sahuarita, Arizona, Caitlyn McConnell and her husband, Joshua, of Valparaiso, Indiana, David Preston and his wife, Alexis, of Greenville, Kim Heasley and her husband, Destin, of Canton, OH, and Kyle Preston and his wife, Lauren, of Greenville; and seven great grandchildren, Hannah, Alice, Hailey, Gray, Onyx, Rowan and Raegan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: two sons, Gary Preston and infant Lonnie Jo Preston; and a sister, Donna Jean Preston.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 3:00 – 4:45 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville, where a funeral service will begin at 5:00 p.m., with Rev. William G. Kirker, Director of Spiritual Services at St. Paul’s, officiating.

Burial will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Delaware Cemetery

Memorial contributions can be made to: Greenville Area Public Library, 330 Main St., Greenville, PA, 16125 or, St Paul’s Memorial Fund, 339 East Jamestown Rd., Greenville, PA, 16125.

Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.