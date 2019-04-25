James L. Grubbs Sr. Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - On Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, James L. Grubbs Sr., age 70, of Warren, OH passed away at home with his family at his side. James was born on September 4, 1948 in Montgomery, AL to Jonnie J. and Rossie (Gilford) Grubbs.

James is survived by his wife, Rosalind Levey Grubbs; sons, James (Mary) Grubbs Jr., Edward D. (Denise) Grubbs, Ronnie L. Grubbs all of Warren, OH; grandchildren, Jamika, J'Taya, Isabella, Ivyonna, Dominic, Dylan, Edward Jr., Kieron J., My'Eisha D., Ronia L. Grubbs; siblings, Ruth Grubbs of TX, Roy Grubbs, David S. Grubbs of Austintown, Raymond Grubbs of Warren; uncle, Joe Gilford of Warren; aunt, Flossi Warren-Tabor of Warren, his "daughter," Qiana Jones; daughter-in-law, Tracey Grubbs and the mother of his sons and his former wife, Althea McCorkle.

A Memorial will be held from 6 - 9 PM on Thuesday, April 1, 2019 at Freeway Lanes of Warren, 2700 Parkman Rd NW, Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.