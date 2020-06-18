James L. Gilliam, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James L. Gilliam, 74, of 677 Bane Street SW, Warren, departed this life Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 12:44 a.m. at Fair Hill Select Hospital, following complications from a short illness.

He was born November 18, 1945 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Coleman and Ossie Griffith Gilliam, Sr.

Mr. Gilliam was employed with Lordstown General Motors BOC for 39 years on the Final Line, before retiring September 1, 2010.

He was a 1963 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He attended Friendship Baptist Church, where he sang in the choir.

He belonged to UAW Local 1112.

James enjoyed cooking, fishing, camping, traveling, collecting Ebony Visions and toy trains and listening to jazz. He was known as a House Husband, had a great sense of humor and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He served honorably in the U.S. Marines, as a Lance Corporal, during the Vietnam Conflict fighting overseas, receiving the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnamese Service Medal, Rifle M-14 Marksman and Vietnamese Campaign Medal.

He married Deloris Pollard Gilliam July 2, 1967.

Besides his loving wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn a daughter, Mrs. Carita (Mahr) Hameed I of Warren; a brother, Mr. Lawrence (Kay) Gilliam of Warren; four sisters, Mrs. Mary (Jimmy) Rush of Houston, TX, Ms. Ossie Dixon and Ms. Patricia Gilliam, both of Warren and Ms. Twila Gilliam of Farrell, Pennsylvania and four grandchildren, Kendall Howard, Camara Hameed, Mahr Hameed II and Najee Hameed.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Coleman Gilliam, Jr. and William Gilliam and four sisters, Ms. Shirley Gilliam, Ms. Sandra Hunter, Ms. Helen Gilliam and Ms. Vivian Dixon.

Calling hours will be held Monday, June 22, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Sterling-McCullough-Williams Funeral Home, 1153 Main Avenue SW in Warren. Funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m.