James Kineston, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James Kineston, 68, of Greenville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 15, 2020 in the emergency room at UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pennsylvania.



He was born in Cochranton, Pennsylvania on October 24, 1951 to the late William and Twila Valentine (Swogger) Kineston.



James was a machine operator for PennDOT, where he worked for over 35 years.

He was a member of the National Rifle Association and the Greenville Coin Club.



He enjoyed hunting, traveling and going to NASCAR races in the Pocono’s and Michigan. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and attending all their events and activities.



James is survived by: a daughter, Suzette Kineston and her husband, Jason Vanderslice, of Greenville; a son, Stephen Kineston of North Dakota; two grandchildren, Maurice J. Blackwell and his wife, Kate, of Washington and Raena Robinson of Greenville; two brothers, John Kineston of Fredonia and David Kineston and his wife, Rose, of New Castle and his companion, Barb Pfeifer of Greenville.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, James David Kineston and a sister-in-law, Patricia Kineston.



Visitation will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville, where a funeral service will be held at on Saturday, August 22nd at 11:00 am.



Burial will follow the services at Cochranton Cemetery, Cochranton, Pennsylvania. Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James Kineston please visit our Tribute Store.

More stories from WKBN.com: