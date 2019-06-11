James Joseph DuPonty Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family services were held for James Joseph “Jimmy” DuPonty, born April 12, 1939, who passed away peacefully at the age of 80 on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the Hospice House after a short illness.

He was an east sider, moving to Hubbard later in life.

Jimmy was a loving brother, uncle and friend.

He attended North High School and worked in the open hearth at Youngstown Sheet and Tube for 27 years.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and his dogs. He won many awards racing pigeons.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Rose DuPonty; a brother, Joseph (Vietta) DuPonty, Jr.; a sister, Rosemary (Bob) Camardo and his dog, Harley.

He leaves behind a sister, Jean (Bob) Royal of Poland; two brothers, Anthony DuPonty of Youngstown and Robert (Deva) DuPonty of Canfield; 12 nieces and nephews; as well as, many great-nieces and great-nephews. He will be missed dearly and loved forever.

Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.