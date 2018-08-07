My Valley Tributes

James Joseph Danko Obituary

Howland, Ohio - August 6, 2018

By:

Posted: Aug 07, 2018 04:37 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 07, 2018 07:33 PM EDT

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - James Joseph Danko, 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends at Trumbull Memorial Hospital Monday, August 6, 2018.

He was born March 22, 1939, in Youngstown, Ohio the son of the late Joseph and Margaret Danko.

He was a 1957 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School where he lettered in baseball. Jim was an outstanding athlete and an excellent football player and later was drafted by the New York Yankees organization.

He retired from Thomas Steel as an electrician.

Jim enjoyed dancing, traveling especially to North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, listening to blues music and Frank Sinatra.

He is survived by his loving companion, Janet “Tracy” Rieser of Howland and her son, Mark (Diane Yatz) Nori; three sisters, Judith Danko of Houston, Texas, Kathleen Dew of Howland and Rosemary (John) Finley of Howland. Though Jim had no children of his own he was loved and adored by his nieces and nephews, Jennifer Finley, Greg (Elise) Dew, John (Teresa) Finley and Jeff (fiancée Aimee Henneman) Dew and great-nieces and nephews, Haddie, Milton, Josie and Kayla.

Jim’s family would like to thank the Staff at Trumbull Memorial hospital CCU for their compassionate care to Jim and his Family.

Memorial calling hours will be Friday, August 10 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483 and Saturday, August 11 from 10:30 - 11:00 a.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul Byzantine Church 180 Belvedere Avenue NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A service will be Saturday, August 11 at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Fr. Simeon B. Sibenik officiating.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to Jim’s family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 8 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

H. Gilson Blair logo Need help with estate planning and probate? Click here

MyValleyTributes

  • Brenda L. Smith Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Brenda L. Smith Obituary

    Hubbard, Ohio - August 3, 2018

    Read More »
  • Alois Wanda Burnett Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Alois Wanda Burnett Obituary

    Leavittsburg, Ohio - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Terry
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Terry "T.J." J. Campbell Obituary

    Liberty, Ohio - August 5, 2018

    Read More »
  • Ronald A. Beshara Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Ronald A. Beshara Obituary

    Canfield, Ohio - August 5, 2018

    Read More »
  • James Joseph Danko Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    James Joseph Danko Obituary

    Howland, Ohio - August 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • Gary Richard Churchill Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Gary Richard Churchill Obituary

    Cortland, Ohio - August 3, 2018

    Read More »
  • Jennifer Lynn Huff Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Jennifer Lynn Huff Obituary

    Niles, Ohio - August 5, 2018

    Read More »
  • Jason Mark Fusillo Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Jason Mark Fusillo Obituary

    Girard, Ohio - August 4, 2018

    Read More »
  • Mary Bednar Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Mary Bednar Obituary

    Campbell, Ohio - August 4, 2018

    Read More »
  • Shirlee Bell Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Shirlee Bell Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - August 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • Victoria Maywa Jennings Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Victoria Maywa Jennings Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • Charles M. Xenakis Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Charles M. Xenakis Obituary

    Campbell, Ohio - August 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • Richard Lee Roth Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Richard Lee Roth Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 4, 2018

    Read More »
  • Jonathan L. Wilkins Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Jonathan L. Wilkins Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - July 29, 2018

    Read More »
  • Charles R.
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Charles R. "Cappy" Bolchalk Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • Robert
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Robert "Bob" Kilbert Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - August 5, 2018

    Read More »
  • Cameron Herbert Stewart Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cameron Herbert Stewart Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - July 29, 2018

    Read More »
  • Doris Ann Spindler Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Doris Ann Spindler Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 4, 2018

    Read More »

Trending Stories