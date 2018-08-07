James Joseph Danko Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - James Joseph Danko, 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends at Trumbull Memorial Hospital Monday, August 6, 2018.

He was born March 22, 1939, in Youngstown, Ohio the son of the late Joseph and Margaret Danko.

He was a 1957 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School where he lettered in baseball. Jim was an outstanding athlete and an excellent football player and later was drafted by the New York Yankees organization.

He retired from Thomas Steel as an electrician.

Jim enjoyed dancing, traveling especially to North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, listening to blues music and Frank Sinatra.

He is survived by his loving companion, Janet “Tracy” Rieser of Howland and her son, Mark (Diane Yatz) Nori; three sisters, Judith Danko of Houston, Texas, Kathleen Dew of Howland and Rosemary (John) Finley of Howland. Though Jim had no children of his own he was loved and adored by his nieces and nephews, Jennifer Finley, Greg (Elise) Dew, John (Teresa) Finley and Jeff (fiancée Aimee Henneman) Dew and great-nieces and nephews, Haddie, Milton, Josie and Kayla.

Jim’s family would like to thank the Staff at Trumbull Memorial hospital CCU for their compassionate care to Jim and his Family.

Memorial calling hours will be Friday, August 10 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483 and Saturday, August 11 from 10:30 - 11:00 a.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul Byzantine Church 180 Belvedere Avenue NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A service will be Saturday, August 11 at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Fr. Simeon B. Sibenik officiating.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to Jim’s family.

