YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jody, 65, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Michigan.

He was born September 19, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio to Norma Jean (Hightower) and James McCulloh, Sr.

He graduated from the prestigious Cardinal Mooney High School in 1975. He was proud to lead their football team to a state championship in 1974. He was also honored to be inducted into the Cardinal Mooney Football Hall of Fame in 2000. Jody was recruited to play football at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan. He played offensive line and was a part of the 1978 Big Ten championship team. Jody graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications from Michigan State University.

After graduating from college, Jody married his first wife, Nancy Phelps, with whom he shared four beautiful children. Later in life, Jody he met the love of his life, Kimberley (Kim) Fraser. They were married on August 18, 2013. Jody spent his final 12 years with Kim in Ontario, Canada.

Jody held multiple management professions throughout his life, most notably in the pharmaceutical sales and the beverage industries. He discovered the joy of performing musically through his entertainment company, 503 Entertainment. He wrote many beautiful songs especially for his Kimmie. Jody had a most beautiful and soulful voice. His talents were shared with many throughout the U.S. and Canada, where we earned the nickname “Soul Canada”.

Jody also spent his time coaching middle school basketball and mentoring youths within his community. He believed in giving back to people in the community by sharing knowledge and assistance to whomever needed it.

Jody is survived by his wife, Kimberley McCulloh; his children, Andrea (Jim) Moak, James III “Jay” (Elizabeth) McCulloh, Eric McCulloh and Kristin McCulloh; his grandchildren, Miles and Vivienne McCulloh; his brother, Larry (Edna) McCulloh; his sister, Tracie Montgomery; his nieces, Imani McCulloh, Hailey Johnson and Kiera Johnson and his nephew, Keith Montgomery.

He was preceded in death by his parents and countless friends and his grandson, Milo.

Throughout his life, Jody was a champion and a fighter. He was recognized as a hard-nosed athlete with a tenacity to succeed no matter was how hard the challenge. He had a contagious smile and amazing personality. He could light up any room he entered and bring a smile to all. It could be said that Jody’s essence was pure joy.

A memorial service celebrating Jody’s life will be in Youngstown, Ohio on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at World Fellowship Church with family and close friends.

Due to COVID limitations, a live stream of the ceremony will also be available.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://www.purecharity.com/field_partners/watercan.