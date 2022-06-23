CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” Watson, formerly of Cortland, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 in Melbourne, Florida.

Jim was born February 28, 1937 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania to David G. and Emma C. Watson.

Over the years Jim lived in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maryland, Indiana, Ohio and Florida.

Jim married the love of his life, Kathy “Katie” Schlater, on April 5, 1975, and they have been happily married for 47 years.

Jim graduated from Perry Joint High School in New Bloomfield, Pennsylvania in 1956. In 1957.

Jim was employed by Capitol Products Corporation in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania and spent the next 64 years in the aluminum extrusion industry. He retired December 31st, 2020 after a fulfilling career.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Katie Watson. His loving daughter; Kimberly (Jim) Staton of Salem, Ohio. His granddaughters; Kristen (Josh) Herzog and their son; William Herzog, Courtney Staton and her fiancé Wesley Garrett, His Son; James (Patti) L. Watson, Jr. of Burke, Virginia and their son; Michael (Laura) Watson and their five children. Son; David G. Watson, II of Shermans Dale, Pennsylvania. His sister; Susan Hojak of Melbourne Beach, Florida and Brother John (Carol) Watson of Raymore, Missouri.

Jim was predeceased by a daughter, Christine Watson, who passed away when she was three years old and two sisters, Bette King of Arbutus, Maryland and Hazel Berry of Shippensberg, Pennsylvania.

Jim was a member of the Advent Lutheran Church of Melbourne Beach, Florida.

We, as a family, thank you for your thoughts and prayers.

In lieu of flowers: *In memory of Jim Watson Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism PO Box 2157 Framingham, MA 01703

Sea Turtle Preservation Society- *In memory of Jim Watson 111 S Miramar Ave Indialantic, FL 32903

A Celebration of Jim’s Life July 29, 2022 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Aquarina Beach & Country Club At the Beach Club 7495 S Highway A1A Melbourne Beach, FL 32951

Arrangements being handled by the Beach Funeral Home.

There will also be a Celebration of Life for family and friends in the Fall at Cortland, Ohio and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

