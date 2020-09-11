James J. Bugg, Jr., Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. James J. Bugg, Jr. will be held Saturday 12, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Sharon, Pennsylvania. Mr. Bugg departed this life Friday, September 4, 2020 at UPMC Horizon in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Known to his family and friends as “JJ” Mr. Bugg was born on October 18, 1959 in Farrell, Pennsylvania a son of James and Jessie Alfrod Winston Bugg.

He attended Farrell High School and remained in the Shenango valley where he faithfully served his family and community.

He was a devoted member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church and he often dedicated his spare time to helping those in need. His kind and loving spirit will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughter Lakesha W. Smith; his grandchildren Ke’Sjon Smith, Matthew Bucciarelli, Kei’ Moni Boulware; his brother, Wayne Winston; his sister-in-law, Betty Winston; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends including his dog, Caramel and cat, Oreo.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his granddaughter, Ke’Sjayla Bucciarelli; his brothers, Raymond W. Winston, Roger S. Winston and his sister, Sandra Winston Parker.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

