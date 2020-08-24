James Hill, Sr., East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Hill, Sr., 81, a resident of Alliance, but a longtime resident of East Palestine passed away August 22, 2020 at Aultman Woodlawn Nursing Center in Canton.

James was born July 20, 1939 in East Palestine, son of the late Delbert Hill and Margaret McTague Lewis.

He was a 1958 graduate at East Palestine High School.

He was a veteran of the US Army Reserves,having served in the 60’s.

James was a member of the Faith Chapel and Salt Life Church in Salem and had previously served as an Elder and on various boards.

He was employed with NulfCo,Inc. in the office beginning in 1985 for 16 years prior to his retirement. He had previously worked at Sharon Steel as head of Security from 1970- 1984. He was a member of the East Palestine Fire Department since 1970 and served as Asst. Chief. He also worked for the East Palestine Police Department for 25 years as a Patrolman serving both in full time and part time capacities. He was a member of the East Palestine, Columbiana and Mahoning County Firefighter Associations.

James is survived by two sons, James Jr. (Janet Hill) of East Palestine, Kevin Hill of Columbiana; a sister, Carol Knapp of Texas; brother-in-law, Robert Stoll, whom he resided with and three grandchildren, Robbie, Rachel and Katherine Hill.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 50 years, Dorothy “Dolly” Black in 2011; four brothers, Richard, John, Joe and Brady Hill and one sister, Marilyn Stoll.

A viewing will be held from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 with the family receiving friends from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Those who wish to maintain social distancing, may stop by, pay your respects and sign the register from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Larry Paxson officiating.

Interment will follow at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford.

Memorial contributions can be made in James’ name to the East Palestine Fire Fighters Association PO Box 101, East Palestine, OH 44413

Arrangements are being handled by the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home.

www.linsley-royal.com

More stories from WKBN.com: