James H. Wilson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James H. Wilson, 70, of Warren, Ohio entered into eternal rest after a long battle with leukemia on Thursday, February 6, 2020.

He was born July 3, 1949, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late William and Claire (Miller) Wilson.

James attended Victory Christian Church and Seeking God’s Glory (Mahoning Valley Hope Center) where he drove the church van.

He was a hardworking man and would give the shirt off his back. He retired from Laborers Local Union 935.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Ady) Wilson of Warren, Ohio; sons, JJ (Kim) Wilson of Charlotte, North Carolina, Jason (Monica) Wilson of Niles, Ohio and Jared (Natalie) Wilson of Warren, Ohio; sister, Peggy Wilmouth of Port Orange, Florida; brother, Bill Wilson of Selma, North Carolina; grandchildren, TJ (Caryn) White, Josh White, Brittany (Neal Green) Sayers, Skylar Sayers, Austin Wilson, Cody Wilson, Samantha Wilson, Anthony Galuski, Zachary Wilson, Nathan Wilson, Christian Wilson and Madison Wilson and nine great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, James was preceded in death by his daughter, Kim Wilson.

Calling hours will be from 12:00 p.m. until service time on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Victory Christian Church Warren Campus.

Services will be held at Victory Christian Church, Warren Campus on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. where Pastor Rob Bateman will officiate.

