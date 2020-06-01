James H. Kittel, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James H. Kittel passed away early Monday morning, June 1, 2020.

James was born April 2, 1926, in Lakeview, Ohio, the son of Werner and Grace Conant Kittel.

He served in the US Navy during WWII.

James worked as an Electrician at Youngstown Sheet and Tube.

He was a member of the American Legion Lowellville Post 247.

James will be deeply missed and always remembered by his wife, the former Florence Demechko, whom he married October 23, 1954; his children Catherine (Gary) Fiorini of Lowellville, Lawrence Kittel of Youngstown, and Christine Fink of Geneva; his grandchildren, Alan, Amber and Angelica Fiorini; Debbie, Dallas, Diana, Tammy, Larry Paul, James Joseph, Shawn and Shania Kittel; and Brittany Fink and five great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents; he was preceded in death by his brother, Ray Kittel and his nephew Ron Kittel.

At James’ request, there are no calling hours or services.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests monetary donations be made to the Wasko Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses.

Arrangements are being handled by the Wasko Funeral Home.