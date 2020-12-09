James H. Elliott III, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes)- James H. Elliott III, age 66 of Sharon Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 7, 2020, at his residence.

Born October 20, 1954 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late James H. Jr. and Sophia (Peidle) Elliott.

He married the former Brenda Zedaker on November 26, 1980 and she survives at home.

James was a 1972 graduate of Sharon High School and also attended New Castle School of Trades, where he earned his electrical certification.

He started his career as a supervisor with Peter J. Schmidt, then went on to work for Howell Industries as a machinist and worked the last 17 years as a Line operator for CCL Container, until his retirement in July of this year.

In his spare time Jim liked to read, especially history books and was a Civil War buff, he also enjoyed listening to music, woodworking, camping and just sitting by the fire.

In addition to his wife Brenda, Jim is survived by a daughter Jamie (Larry) McNeish, of Mercer, Pennsylvania, a son Chris (Teri) Hosa, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, a brother Phil (Kim) Elliott of Sharon, Pennsylvania and four grandchildren, Tiarra, Christian, Michael, Ethan.

Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. from the funeral Home, with the Rev. Bruce Rosa, officiating.

Burial will be in Mt. Washington Cemetery.

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC.