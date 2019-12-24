Zelma Katherine Sipka, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Zelma Katherine Sipka, age 85, of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal life on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at the Country Club Rehabilitation Campus at Newton Falls.

She was born on November 8, 1934, in Wasioto, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Fred Howard and Vesta (Wilson) Howard.

Zelma married the love of her life, Donald William Sipka, on June 4, 1955 and they enjoyed 62 years of marriage together before he passed away on February 6, 2017.

She has lived in Newton Falls since 1952, formerly of Kentucky. She worked at General Electric as a line worker for over 35 years before she retired in 1990.

Zelma was a member of the First Church God and Hobby Hunters both in Newton Falls. She enjoyed traveling with the Golden Agers, bowling, knitting, painting and volunteering with meals on wheels. Zelma is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Clara Evans; four brothers, Art, Tom, Ed and Frank Howard.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna Dunn of Mesa, Arizona; her brother, Fred Howard; sisters-in-law, Helen and Rosie Howard all of Newton Falls; her two grandchildren; her five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Arnold Edmondson officiating.

Zelma will be laid to rest next to her husband, Don, in Newton Falls Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home 8 East Broad Street Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.



