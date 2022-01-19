NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willis R. Chaplin, Sr., age 76 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Friday, January 14, 2022 at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston, West Virginia due to complications of Covid 19.

He was born on February 9, 1945 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the son of the late James Ward Chaplin and Carrie E. (Oliver) Chaplin.

Willie was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War from 1962-1964.

He married the love of his life, Charlotte J. Yost, on December 11, 1965 and they enjoyed more than 56 years of marriage together.

Willie worked at General Motors in Lordstown for 33 years and retiring in 1998.

He enjoyed many years of spending time with his family, camping, riding 4-wheelers and UTVs.

Willie is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Kathryn Givens and two brothers, John and Paul Chaplin.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte J. Chaplin of Newton Falls; one daughter, Teresa (Jim) Tiernan of Edinburg, Ohio; two sons, Willis (Theresa) Chaplin, Jr. of Goodview, Virginia and Greg Chaplin and his companion, Dawn James, of Newton Falls; four sisters, Carrie Digman of Clendenin, West Virginia, Velma Riggs of Elkview, West Virginia, Clara Detamore of Rochester, Ohio and Louise Chaplin of Clendenin, West Virginia; two brothers, James (Vivian) Chaplin of Deltona, Florida and Eugene Chaplin of New Albany, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Bradley (Dawn) Chaplin, Justin Chaplin, Travis Chaplin, Jake (Autumn) Tiernan, John Tiernan, Kyle (Shandella) Chaplin and Gator Chaplin and three great-grandchildren, Addisyn and Gemma Chaplin and Adrien Savage.

Calling hours will be on Friday, January 21, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at James Funeral Home in Newton Falls.

Funeral services will be at the funeral home on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Glen Rader officiating.

He will be laid to rest at Newton Falls Cemetery with full military honors.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

