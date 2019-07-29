William Walter Holley, Newton Falls, Ohio – Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Walter Holley, age 91 of Newton Falls, passed away into eternal life on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Humility House in Austintown of natural causes.

On November 24, 1927, Walter D. and Marie L. (Derbfuss) Holley were blessed with the birth of their son, William.

William married the love of his life, Helen Jane Caldwell on August 15, 1948 and they enjoyed 68 years of marriage together before her passing on September 14, 2016.

William worked as a carpenter and a farmer.

He was a member of the US Navy and the Carpenters Union Local #639 in Akron.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.

Memories of William will be carried on by his loving family: his daughters, Diana Jean (William) Harley of Lordstown and Sarah Jane (Gary) Gump of Ravenna; his sister, Anna Marie Shall of Cuyahoga Falls; his brothers, John Holley of Stow, Charles and Jerrie Holley of Greely, Colorado; his eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends who loved him dearly.

William is preceeded in death by his parents; his wife Helen and one great-granddaughter.

Cremation has taken place and a private graveside service will be held at Hawley Cemetery at a later date.

The family asks that all contributions be made in the form of donations to the Newton Falls VFW.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home 8 East Broad Street Newton Falls, OH. 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the family, please visit us at jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.