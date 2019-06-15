William Ray Wood Obituary

BRACEVILLE TOWNSHIP, OHIO (MyValleyTributes) – William Ray Wood, age 74 of Braceville Township passed away peacefully into eternal life on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.

He was born on October 30, 1944 in Beaver, West Virginia, the son of the late Newton Wood and Nellie Gay (Price) Wood.

William married the love of his life, Shirlene Mullins on March 10, 1963 and they were blessed with 56 years of marriage together.

William has lived in Braceville for 30 years, formerly of Rootstown, Ohio.

He worked as a tool and die maker for General Motors in Brookpark and Lordstown, Ohio for over 39 years before he retired in 2000.

He was a member of UAW Local # 1714 and the Life Church in Leavittsburg.

William enjoyed reading his Bible and most of all spending time with his family.

Loving memories of William will be carried on by his family; his wife, Shirlene Wood of Braceville; his two daughters, Tammy McCabe and Denita Fuller of Braceville; his three sisters, Wilma Hale of Brookpark, Ohio, Dolores (Skippy) Kitalis of Peely, Pennsylvania and Marilyn Cook of Daniels, West Virginia; his brother Gary (Barbara) Moye of Brunswick, Ohio; three grandchildren, Charles Wallace, Benjamin and Jesse Fuller all of Braceville and two great-granddaughters, Alleiah and Azalea.

William is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Jo Ann Roberts and one brother, Edward Wood.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at First Assembly of Pentecost, 4363 State Route 82, Newton Falls, OH 44444 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. The funeral service will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. at the church.

William will be laid to rest at Braceville Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.