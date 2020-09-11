William R. Cottle, Sr., Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William R. Cottle, Sr., age 79 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his home.

He was born on May 7, 1941 in Brownsville, Pennsylvania, the son of the late George Melvin Cottle and Wilma Irene (Temple) Cottle.

He married Julia Ann Roski on November 2, 1995 and they have enjoyed the past 25 years of marriage together.

He has lived in Newton Falls for the last five years, formerly of Howland, Aurora, Streetsboro and Solon.

William worked as an electrician for the IBEW (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers) Local #38 out of Cleveland, Ohio for over 40 years and retired in 2005.

He was a life member of the VFW in Aurora and he loved watching different shows on the TV.

William is preceded in death by his parents; his ex-wife Janice Janota and one brother, David Cottle.

He is survived by his wife, Julia A. Cottle of Newton Falls; three sons, William (Pamela) Cottle, Jr. of Aurora, Ohio, Kenneth (Karen) Cottle of Hurst, Texas and Michael (Shannon) Cottle of Aurora, Ohio; one sister, Phyllis Gober of Missouri; two stepdaughters, Linda Hardyman of Bethel, Alaska and Lisa (Leo) Geiger of Streetsboro, Ohio; two stepsons, Ronald J. Moore II and William D. Crooks, both of Newton Falls and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 13, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

More stories from WKBN.com: