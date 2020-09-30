William Leslie Johnson, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William L. Johnson, age 78, of Niles, Ohio passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

He was born on June 7, 1943 in San Diego, California, the son of the late Leslie Johnson and Elizabeth L. (Logan) Robertson.

He graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in the Class of the 1962. William married the love of his life, Nancy C. Jones on January 8, 1965 and they enjoyed 46 years of marriage together until she passed away on January 2, 2011.

He has lived in Niles for the past 4 years, formerly of Warren. William worked as a Civil Engineer at the Youngstown Air Base in Vienna, Ohio for over 33 years, and retied in 2001.

He was a member of the American Federation of Government Employees Local #1952, the Braceville United Methodist Church and was a avid softball and volleyball player.

He also enjoyed the many activities of his grandchildren.

William is preceded in death by his parents, and his wife Nancy.

He is survived by a daughter, DeAnna and Steven Meier of Mentor, Ohio; two sons, Eric and Shelley Johnson of Braceville, Ohio and Brian and Heather Johnson of Mooresville, North Carolina; a sister, Theresa and James Pemberton of Lewisville, Texas and six grandchildren, Caleb M. Johnson, Alex J. Meier, Sarah E. Meier, Brison W. Johnson, Jemma C. Johnson and Kierra E. Johnson,

Private family services will be held.

William will be laid to rest next to his wife Nancy at Hawley Cemetery in Paris Township, Ohio.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to the JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund), PO Box 37920 Boone, Iowa, 50037-0920, in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com

