William Lee Blair, Sr., Warren Township, Ohio

WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William L. (Bill) Blair Sr., age 80, of Warren Township, passed away suddenly on Tuesday evening, June 30, 2020, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

He was born on December 2, 1939, in Huntington, West Virginia, the son of the late Clarence Blair and Edna (Whitt) Blair.

Bill married the love of his life, Janet Sue Sampson, on February 2, 1966 and they have enjoyed 54 years of marriage together.

He has lived in Leavittsburg for the past 48 years, formerly of Cleveland, Ohio.

Bill worked as a forklift operator for GM Lordstown for 35 years and retired in 2007.

He was a member of the US Army Reserves for a few years and also the UAW Local #1714.

Bill loved going to flea markets, coin collecting, going to McDonalds for coffee and especially enjoyed spending time with his kids. In his younger years, he loved running, weightlifting, body building and boxing.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Laura Lynn Beans; two sisters, Maxine Blair, Ellen Thompson and two brothers, Roy and Duke Blair.

He is survived by his wife, Janet S. Blair of Warren Township; one daughter, Jeannine and John Brumbaugh of Leavittsburg; two identical twin sons, Jason Blair of Leavittsburg, William Blair, Jr. of Leavittsburg; one sister, Barbara and James Plybon, of Huntington, West Virginia; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and his best friend, his dog, “Snickers”.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home, in Newton Falls, on Monday, July 6, 2020, from 11:00 a.m., – 12:00 p.m.

Funeral services will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m., at the funeral home with Rev. Jon Pratt officiating.

Bill will be laid to rest at Pine Knoll Cemetery in Warren Township, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com

