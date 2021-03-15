William Laurence Mcle, Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Laurence McIe, 73, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home own Saturday, March 13, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones due to complications of Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Type 1 (MEN1).

Bill was born November 17, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Lawrence and Betty (Lewis) McIe.

Bill attended Jackson-Milton Schools and went on to work for General Motors as a coordinator, retiring in 2000.

He was a member of Sons of AMVETS, Post 112, Newton Falls, Ohio and Lake Milton Browns Backers Club.

Bill just enjoyed life. He loved music and was an avid guitar player. He once had his own bands known as Big Mac & The Fries and Cadillac Mac & The Sevilles. He lived as a passionate Browns fan. Bill will be remembered for his sense of humor and his love of his family and friends. Bill enjoyed traveling, being on his pontoon boat and most of all spending time with his family and friends.

Bill will be sadly missed by his sons, Terry L (Robbe Lankford) McIe, Stephen C (Ashley) McIe and Joseph Braham; his sisters, Judy DeBolt and Sandy Rolland (Mick Lehman) and brother, Richard McIe. Bill is also survived by eight grandchildren, Ashley and Candace Hurley, William and Randall McIe, Kimberly Little and Hannah McIe, Khloe and Julianna McIe and one great-grandson, Xavier Hurley. Additionally, he leaves behind his dear friends, Al, Jimmy and Connie; his two uncles and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kimberly S. Hurley; son, William E McIe; his sister, Nancy McIe and his two brothers, Wilford (John) and Floyd (Duane) McIe.

Friends and family may pay tribute to Bill on Wednesday March 17, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at James Funeral Home in Newton Falls, OH 44444. Funeral Services begin at 12:00 p.m.

He will be laid to rest beside his children, at Eckis Cemetery in Lake Milton.

At Bill’s request, everyone is invited to Roby Lee’s after his funeral in Newton Falls at 1:30 p.m. for a celebration of life.

Due to Covid-19, social distancing will be enforced and masks will be required, if your heath allows.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to St Jude’s Children Hospital or Hospice of the Valley.

Family and friends may send condolences online at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

