William Kenneth Balzer, Braceville, Ohio

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William (Bill) Kenneth Balzer, age 73, of Braceville, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Monday, April 6, 2020.

He was born on January 28, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Kenneth Albert Balzer and Mable Agnes (Russell) Balzer.

Bill married Betty Lou Petersen on September 20, 1969 and they enjoyed 49 years of marriage together until she passed away on June 30, 2018.

A lifetime resident of Braceville, Bill attended Braceville High School and graduated in the Class of 1965.

He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968.

Upon receiving his honorable discharge from the Army, Bill got hired in at General Motors in Lordstown where he worked for 36 1/2 years until his retirement in Aug 2002.

Bill also was a farmer and loved hunting, fishing and the 4-H club.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty and two brothers, Stephen and Daniel E. Balzer.

Bill is survived by one daughter, Sherry Young of Southington, Ohio; two sons, Stephan (Jennifer) Balzer of Warren Township, Ohio and William “Bill” (Cindy) Balzer, Jr. of Braceville, Ohio; four sisters, Sharyn McCurdy of Warren, Ohio, Francis (Tom) Strock of Southington, Ohio, Doris Ferraro of Streetsboro, Ohio and Pearl Balzer of Braceville; one brother, Ted Balzer of Newton Falls; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Private family services will be held.

Bill will be laid to rest next to his wife, Betty, at Braceville Cemetery.

The family has requested that all donations be made to the Trumbull County 4-H Endowment Fund, Ohio State University Extension 4-H Program, 520 West Main Street, Suite 1, Cortland, OH 44410 in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

