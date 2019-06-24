William Junior McCrystal Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William McCrystal, age 87, of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at his residence with his loving family by his side.

He was born on April 26, 1932 in Barr, Pennsylvania the son of the late James McCrystal and Frances (Rager) McCrystal.

William served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1952-1954.

When he returned home, he married Margaret Nadine Rothacker on September 29, 1956 and they enjoyed 60 years of marriage together until she passed away on January 3, 2017.

He has lived in Newton Falls for the past 59 years, formerly of Craig Beach, Ohio.

William worked at Copperweld Steel in the melt shop for 38 years and retired in 1994.

He was a general handyman and could fix anything. William also loved to golf and won a couple of local tournaments in the area.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Margaret and two brothers, James and John McCrystal.

William is survived by three sons, Randy (Laura) McCrystal of Newton Falls, Timothy (Alisa) McCrystal of Palatka, Florida and Jeffrey McCrystal of Austintown, Ohio; one sister, Wildamae Fenton of Newton Falls and four grandchildren, Breanna, Katelyn, Jakob and Alexander.

Per William’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

A private service will be held and he will be laid to rest next to his wife, Margaret, at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens in Canfield, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

