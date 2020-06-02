William James (“Bill”) Wilson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William James (“Bill”) Wilson, born on July 20, 1945 in Warren, Ohio took his last breath in the presence of his loving wife, Johanna Wilson, on the morning of June 1, 2020.

In the weeks leading up to his passing, countless family members and friends visited his home to share fond memories, inspire hope, and wish for an everlasting peace.Bill loved the community he lived in (Nelson Township) and was instrumental in promoting and improving safety within.

He was a founding member of Community Ambulance Inc., which now serves the village of Garrettsville, Freedom Township and Nelson Township as the Community EMS District. In addition, Bill was a police officer and a volunteer firefighter in Garrettsville, a Portage County Sheriff’s Deputy, and was elected and served as a Nelson Township Trustee for many years.

His union career (IBEW Local #71) as an electrical lineman with Dickey Electric and Thompson Electric required him to lead crews to repair/replace damaged electrical lines nation-wide after Hurricanes Andrew, Rita and Sandy.

Bill is preceded in death by both of his parents, H. Russell Wilson and Ruth Wilson.

He leaves behind his wife of nearly twenty-four years, Johanna (Gedeon); older brother Gary (Carol Lynn) Wilson of Southington; sister Jane (Toby) Hardin of Braceville; sister Karen Purdy of Garrettsville and sister Lynn Marinelli of Warren. Three sons and three daughters include: Jason Breese of Garrettsville; Jack (Chrissy) Breese of Sharon Center; Billy (Sammie) Breese of Southington; Shelly Kiskadden; Barb Griffin; and Christy White. Bill celebrated having twelve grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Those that knew Bill, know that he always loved to ask “What’s happenin’, Happenin’?” or “What’s new in the big city?” Bill prided himself for “telling it like it is,” so I’ll cut to the chase.

At Bill’s request, there will be no formal memorial services.In loving memory of Bill, family and friends are encouraged to please consider making a charitable contribution to either Community EMS District (10804 Forest St. Garrettsville, OH 44231) or Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary, Inc. (5623 New Milford Rd. Ravenna, OH 44266).

If unable to make a donation, we ask that you remember Bill by going out on a boat to catch that BIG fish (the one that he could never seem to land) in his honor!

The family of Bill wishes to extend our heartfelt appreciation to the Community EMS District employees, as well as the nurses and staff of Southern Care Hospice. Their unwavering dedication to ensuring Bill’s comfort will never be forgotten.

