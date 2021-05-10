William “Jack” R. McClain, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Jack” R. McClain, age 77, of Newton Falls, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

He was born on July 29, 1943 in Buckhannon, West Virgina, the son of the late Acy Ray McClain and Kathryn C. (Brown) McClain.

Jack married the love of his life, Brenda S. Facemire on August 13, 1979 and they have enjoyed 41 years of marriage together.

He worked as a supervisor of the Waste Water Plant for the City of Newton Falls for ten years. He previously worked for Caps Newton Lumber for four years as a truck driver and Van Huffel Tube for 18 years until it closed.

Jack served his country faithfully in the U.S. Army from 1961-1964.

He enjoyed traveling to all 48 states, hunting and fixing lawn mowers and small engines.

Jack was a firefighter for the Newton Falls Fire Department for 18 years.

Jack was a member of the Lake Milton American Legion Post #737, the Western Reserve Fish & Game Club in Niles, Lifetime member of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and the Ham Radio Operators Club (K8WRM).

Jack was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Gordon L. McClain and James R. McClain.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda S. McClain of Newton Falls; one son, Acy McClain of Lake Milton, Ohio; one sister, Martha Jean Kegley of Buckhannon, West Virginia and one granddaughter, Rachael and Collin Printz of Rochester, Minnesota. Also, surviving are many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Joseph Griffis officiating. Calling hours will be at the funeral home three hours prior to service time from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The Newton Falls Veterans Honor Guard will honor Jack for his service in the U.S. Army immediately following the funeral service.

Cremation will follow the service. Jack will be laid to rest at Center Chapel Cemetery in Carter, West Virginia.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to either: American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or the American Heart Association, 300 South Riverside Plaza, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60606, in his memory.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

