NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. (Willie) Creech, age 89 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at his residence.

He was born on April 1, 1933 in Lawton, Kentucky, the son of Leonard J. Creech and Letha (Barker) Creech.

He has lived in Newton Falls since 1946, formerly of Niles, Ohio.

He married Donna M. (Wisnieski) Creech on August 17, 1984 and they have enjoyed 38 years of wonderful marriage together.

He worked at Packard Electric in the receiving department for 37 1/2 years and retired in 1988.

He is a Life Member of the Army & Navy Club and member of the Amvets Post #112 in Newton Falls.

He loved golfing, boating, fishing, shooting pool and bocce, cooking and gardening.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Leonard Oakley; three sisters, Minerva Browning, Mary Ellis and Francis Weekley and one granddaughter, Courtney Stocker.

He is survived by his wife, Donna M. Creech in Newton Falls; two stepsons, Troy and Debra Stocker of Hallandale Beach, Florida and Tod and Melissa Stocker of Sheffield Lake, Ohio; two grandchildren, Dane Wilson and Blake Stocker and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with Chaplin Stephen Brown officiating. Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

He will be laid to rest Lutheran Cemetery in Newton Falls on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that all donations go to either: Amvets Post #112, 37 West Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 or the Southern Care Hospice, 970 Windham Court, Suite 9, Youngstown, OH 44512 in his memory.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 13 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.