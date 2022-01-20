NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William C. Fetty, age 92 of North Jackson, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

He was born on July 4, 1929 in Lake Milton, Ohio, the son of the late Edgar Fetty and Bessie Fetty.

Bill worked as a serviceman for B & B Refrigeration Service for over 40 years.

He was a member of the Quarter Horse Association, Penn Horse Association and the Inter County Horse Association. William was a manager of the antique Tractor Show at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

William was a member of the First Federated Church in North Jackson.

He is survived by his wife, Donna L. Fetty of North Jackson, Ohio; one daughter, Judith (Donald) Boyer of Canfield, Ohio; one son, James Fetty of Diamond, Ohio; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no services at this time.

He is preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy Lee Fetty and 11 siblings.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

