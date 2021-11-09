Willard Feathers, Jr., Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willard Feathers, Jr., age 70, of Lordstown, Ohio, passed away Monday, November 8, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Eastland in Warren of natural causes.

He was born October 29, 1951 in Claysburg, Pennsylvania, the son of Willard & Viola (Niemi) Feathers Sr.

Willard had lived in Lordstown most his life, working at General Motors for over 30 years before retiring in 2001.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with his son and his local bartenders.

Memories of Willard will be carried on by his loving family; his mother, Viola Niemi of Coral Springs, Florida; his son, Jared & (Kristina) Feathers of Lake Milton; his three sisters, Cherie Eaton of Coral Springs, Florida, Cheryl Feathers of Trenton, Florida and Nancy & (Jay) Burket of Claysburg, Pennsylvania.

Willard is preceded in death by his father.

Per his request no services will be held and cremation has taken place.

