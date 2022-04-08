NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wilda M. Fenton, age 87 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the Country Club Rehabilitation Campus at Newton Falls.

She was born on May 10, 1934 in Starford, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late James and Frances (Ragar) McCristal.

She married Charles F. Fenton on June 30, 1989 and they enjoyed 17 years of marriage together until he passed away on February 27, 2007.

Wilda was a housewife making her home in Newton Falls, formerly of Lake Milton.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles; one daughter, Barbara Turner; one son, Gregory Anthony and two brothers James and Johnny McCristal.

Wilda is survived by one daughter, Deborah (Rick) Mattes of Boardman, Ohio; one son, Robert Anthony of Niles and one brother, William McCristal of Youngstown.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no services. She will be laid to rest at Newton Falls Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home 8 East Broad Street Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

