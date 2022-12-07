WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Waynne Charles Kozak, age 53 of Warren, passed away at his residence on Sunday, December 4, 2022.

He was born on May 29, 1969 in Warren, Ohio the son of the late Russell Kozak and Janice (Bertuzzi) Yartz.

A lifetime area resident, Waynne worked as a roofer most of his life and more recently, worked for Howland Alarm as a technician, installing security systems.

His greatest joy in life was spending time with his daughter, Carlie and bonus daughter, Gabrielle. Waynne also was a motorcycle enthusiast.

Waynne is survived by his daughters; Myranda Maiden, Alexandria Kozak, Hailey Kozak, all of Warren and Carlie Kozak and bonus daughter Gabrielle Bever, both of Newton Falls; a son, Dylan Kozak of Warren; sister; Jaime Yartz of Warren, Gina Queen of Geneva and Johanna Yartz of Warren; two grandchildren.

Waynne was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and a brother, Brian Kozak.

There are no calling or services for Waynne and cremation has taken place.

The family has asked that monetary donations be made to James Funeral Home to help offset funeral expenses.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com