Wayne S. Soos, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne S. Soos, age 78 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at St. Joseph Eastland Hospital in Warren.

He was born on September 2, 1942 in Newton Falls, Ohio, the son of the late Stephen Ray Soos and Mildred N. (Sickle) Soos.

Wayne married the love of his life, Cynthia K. Kleinshrot on July 13, 1968 and they have enjoyed the past 52 years of marriage together.

He worked at Rockwell International for 16 years until the plant closed in 1976. Then he went to work for General Motors Lordstown as a lineman for over 30 years retiring in 2010.

Wayne loved farming his land, enjoyed the outdoors and especially loved spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother-in-law, Oval Ray Badgett.

He is survived by one daughter, Kelly Glenn of Newton Falls; two sisters, Janet Badgett of Newton Falls and Carole (Charle) Williams of Newton Falls and two grandchildren, Evan Simones and Mikalex Glenn, both of Newton Falls.

Private family services will be held.

Wayne will be laid to rest at Newton Falls Cemetery.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473 in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.



To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Wayne S Soos, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.