Wayne Leroy Davis, Newton Township, Ohio

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne L. Davis, age 72, of Newton Township passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Eastland Hospital in Warren.

He was born on March 23, 1948 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Wayne Arthur Davis and Velma Mae (Shade) Davis.

Wayne has lived in Newton Township for the last 40 years and grew up in Braceville, Ohio.

He served his country during the Vietnam War as a Corporal with the U.S. Marines Corps.

Wayne worked as the head clerk at Sparkle Market in Champion for 36 years and retired in 2009.

He enjoyed fishing, hiking and especially spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Clyde Davis and one granddaughter, Miranda Dean.

He is survived by two daughters, Aimee (Michael) Dietelbach of Sneads Ferry, North Carolina and Alison (Lewis) Dean of Wilmington, North Carolina; one son, Jeremy Davis and his fiancée, Becky Schmidt, of Warren, Ohio; one sister, Dolores Harner of Newton Falls; five grandchildren, Cody Parlin, Mason Young, Madeline Dean, Logan Davis Jones and Chloe Davis and one great-grandson, Gage Parlin.

Cremation has taken place.

Private family services will be held.

Wayne will be laid to rest at Newton Falls Cemtery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences online at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

