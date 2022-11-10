NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wanda Lee London age 72 of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest at her home with family by her side on November 9, 2022.

She was born on October 3, 1950 in Harold, Kentucky the daughter to the late Russell Rogers and Lena (McKinney) Rogers.

Wanda married Marvin J. London on June 4, 1971, and they enjoyed 48 years of marriage.

Her life was devoted to her husband, children and grandchildren. Her life was filled with Faith, family and love. She always had an open door for friends old and new and was willing to lend a helping hand wherever needed. Wanda lived in Newton Falls since 1973.

She worked at Sav More Drug Store, Aid and Sav Drug Store, and Roby Lee’s.

She was a devoted member of the General Assembly Church of God for more than 40 years.

Wanda enjoyed working with the church, bowling, camping, and going to garage sales. She enjoyed precious moments with her children, grandchildren, friends and her dogs.

Wanda is preceeded in death by her husband Marvin London, Sister Lois Badour, brother Hershel Rogers, her parents Russell and Lena Rogers, and several other family members.

Memories of Wanda will be carried on by her loving family; three daughters Nicki Berry, Shelly London both of Newton Falls, Kayla and (Michael) Slater of Troutman, North Carolina; one sister Ardenia Hartman of Newton Falls; two brothers Rufus and Shannon Rogers both of Harold, Kentucky; four grandchildren Tiffany Berry, Zachery Berry, Raylin Slater, Kinsley Slater, and one great-grandchild James Lee Michael Tucker on the way.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 5:00- 8:00pm.

Funeral services will be at the General Assembly Church of God 2021 East River Rd. Newton Falls, OH 44444 on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Mitch Meadors and Dr. Glenn Rader officiating the service.

She will be laid to rest beside her husband Marvin at Newton Falls Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to General Assembly Church of God 2021 East River Road Newton Falls, Ohio or Hospice of the Valley 5190 Market Street Youngstown, Ohio in loving memory of Wanda London.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

