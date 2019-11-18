Walter Ray “Buck” Dalrymple III, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter (Buck) Dalrymple III, age 72, of Southington passed away peacefully into eternal life on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Eastland in Warren of natural causes.

He was born on March 22, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Walter R. and Jean (Haughton) Dalrymple, Jr.

He married the love of his life, Gloria Stroup on October 19, 1968 and they enjoyed 51 years of marriage together.

Walter worked at Garland Excavating for over 30 years.

He enjoyed working on classic cars, collecting model cars and going to swap meets.

Memories of Walter will be carried on by his loving family: his wife, Gloria of Southington; his son, Walter (Tammy) Dalrymple IV of Leavittsburg, Brian (Brittney) Dalrymple of Warren; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Cremation has taken place and a private memorial services have been held.

