Walter K. Nussle, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter K. Nussle, age 90 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Hospice House in Poland.

He was born on July 22, 1931 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Joseph I. Nussle and Flora E. (Kerber) Nussle.

Walter married the love of his life, Yolanda Yost on December 3, 1955 and they have enjoyed 66 years of marriage together.

He graduated from Ohio State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Horticulture & Floriculture.

Walter lived in Newton Falls for most of his life and was the owner and operator of Nussle Florist Shop in Newton Falls for over 40 years until his retirement.

He served his country in the U.S. Army and the Ohio National Guard from 1953 until 1960.

Walter was a member of the Messiah Lutheran Church in Newton Falls.

He was an amateur radio operator for over 30 years, a rifle and pistol marksman, a member of the Youngstown Shriners Club, Life Member of the Youngstown Rifle & Pistol Club, a Life Member of the Newton Falls Masonic Lodge #462 for over 65 years and the Past President of the Newton Falls Rotary Club.

Walter is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Doris Nagy.

He is survived by his wife, Yolanda Nussle of Newton Falls; three sons, Scott (Debbie) Nussle of Newton Falls, Jeffrey (Jill) Nussle of Cortland, Ohio and Brian (Deanna) Nussle of Newton Falls and five grandchildren, Justin, Jason, Sean, Stephanie and Zachary.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Wednesday October 13, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. with Pastor Richard Seaks officiating. Calling hours will be two hours prior to funeral services from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Masonic Services will be at 6:00 p.m.

Walter will be laid to rest at Newton Falls Cemetery.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 12 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.