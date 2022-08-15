LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter E. Steffey, age 74, of Lordstown, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

He was born on March 5, 1948, in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Henry George Steffey and Mildred I. (Toy) Steffey.

Walter married Donna Lee Schaeffer on June 29, 1968 and they enjoyed 49 years of marriage together until she passed away on April 27, 2018. He then married his second wife, Cynthia E. Evans, on August 7, 2020 and she survives him.

Walter was employed as a Union Representative in the Fab Plant at GM Lordstown for 34 years retiring in 2004.

He was a member of the Niles Masonic Lodge #394.

He enjoyed hunting, bird watching, fishing and watching football games, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Walter was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Donna; daughter, Jennifer Orr; sister, Linda Parks and brothers, Wayne, Barry and George Steffey.

He is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia E. Evans-Steffey of Lordstown; his son, Glenn (Millicent) Steffey of Lordstown; sister, Peggy (Dick) Daily of Cowansville, Pennsylvania; his grandchildren, Sabrina (Chris), Mozella and Brock; stepdaughters, Rebekah Steider of Lordstown, Elizabeth Evans of Columbus, Ohio; stepgrandchildren, Keegan Paul and Paul David; a son-in-law, Robert Orr of Lordstown and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., with Bishop Ray Powell officiating.

Calling hours will be one hour prior to service time from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Walter will be laid to rest beside his first wife, Donna, at Lordstown Cemetery.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to the Hospice House 9803 Sharrott Rd. Youngstown, OH 44514 in his name.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.