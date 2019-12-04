Walter Church, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter Church, age 92, of Newton Falls, passed away into eternal rest on Monday, December 2, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Hospital .

On March 9, 1927, in Warren, Ohio, Ulrich and Lydia (Burkholder) Church were blessed with the birth of their son, Walter.

Walter married the love of his life, Doris Jane Schrecengost on August 21, 1948 and they have enjoyed 71 years of marriage together.

Walter had lived in Newton Falls area all his life working as a supervisor/ laborer for Republic Steel before retiring in 1983.

He was a member of the U.S. Army and the First Church of God in Newton Falls.

He loved farming and hunting.

Memories of Walter will be carried on by his loving family: his wife, Doris of Newton Falls; his four daughters, Carol (Ronald) Baker of Fisher, Indiana, Brenda Church of Newton Falls, Julie (Christopher) Peach Omaha, Nebraska and Lisa (Brian) Shade of Lordstown; his two sons, Dennis (Lorri) Church of Newton Falls and Kenneth (Gail) Church of Lakeland, Florida; his sister, Rosemarie Howard of Newton Falls; his ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and his chair side friend, “Puppy”.

Walter is preceeded in death by his parents and sister, Margaret Werner.

Calling hours will be held at the First Church of God in Newton Falls on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., where a funeral service will immediately follow at 6:00 p.m.

The family asks that contributions be made to Future Farmers of America, 6060 FFA Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46268-0960.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the family at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 5 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.